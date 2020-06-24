Covid-19: Okere MP Admitted At UGMC, Awaiting Test Results

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere in the Eastern Region has been admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) over fears of contracting covid-19.

Dan Botwe in a statement said, he is on admission “upon feeling unwell earlier this week”.

Among the several tests he has done is a COVID-19 test, and is awaiting results.

Mr. Botwe has pledged to inform the general public of his COVID-19 test results when he receives it.

“I will endeavour to inform the general public about my results when I am informed of it.”

---citinewsroom