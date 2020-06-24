ModernGhanalogo

24.06.2020

Covid-19: Okere MP Admitted At UGMC, Awaiting Test Results

1 HOUR AGO

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere in the Eastern Region has been admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) over fears of contracting covid-19.

Dan Botwe in a statement said, he is on admission “upon feeling unwell earlier this week”.

Among the several tests he has done is a COVID-19 test, and is awaiting results.

Mr. Botwe has pledged to inform the general public of his COVID-19 test results when he receives it.

“I will endeavour to inform the general public about my results when I am informed of it.”

---citinewsroom

