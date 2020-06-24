Covid-19: Okere MP Admitted At UGMC, Awaiting Test Results LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere in the Eastern Region has been admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) over fears of contracting covid-19. Dan Botwe in a statement said, he is on admission “upon feeling unwell earlier this week”. Among the several tests he has done is a COVID-19 test, and is awaiting results. Mr. Botwe has pledged to inform the general public of his COVID-19 test results when he receives it. “I will endeavour to inform the general public about my results when I am informed of it.” ---citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in GhanaMember of Parliament (MP) for OkereEastern Region
---citinewsroom