CBG Commends Health Ministry, Frontline Workers; Donates Medical, Sanitary Items

The Consolidate bank of Ghana (CBG) has commended the Ministry of Health and frontline workers for their diligence and sacrifice in the fight against coronavirus.

Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Daniel Addo applauded the efforts of the Ministry and all stakeholders including doctors, nurses and other health service providers for their priceless service in the fight against the virus in this country.

“I want to commend the Ministry and all our frontline health workers, for their invaluable service to combat the spread of the virus in the country. As we say at CBG, ‘We stand with you’,” Mr. Addo said.

Speaking at a short donation ceremony at the Ministry of Health in Accra, the MD said the donation forms part of the one million Ghana Cedis dedicated by the bank to support the fight against the spread of the virus.

The bank donated medical items and 50 modernized hand washing units procured from Akomah Grands.

The medical items included 10 ICU patient monitoring Systems and 10 Bedside Monitors that comes with mobile trolleys; 5 led ECG cables, Adult SpO2 probe extension cables, Adult NIBP hose with cuff, Temperature Sensors and IBP module cables.

“For us at CBG, we are delighted to contribute to the efforts to fight the coronavirus. Right from the inception of this pandemic, CBG pledged to spend up to a million Ghana Cedis as our own contribution to the fight and our presence here is a desire to keep to our word”, Mr. Addo said.

He concluded by assuring the Ministry and the country of the bank’s continuous support in the fight against the virus.

Mr.Kwabena Boadu Oku-AfariI, Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, thanked the bank for its support and praised them for the exceptional design of its hand washing units designed and manufactured by Akomah Grand.

“We are very grateful to you that you continue to help fight the course of the country to bring down the pandemic and we believe strongly that what you have done is part of what has helped to curb the spread of COVID-19”.

CBG’s Support to the COVID-19 fight

CBG announced that it is setting aside one million Ghana Cedis to support the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus. The bank has since made donations to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR). The bank also donated food items to over 2000 people in different communities during the lockdown.

The bank also announced in April that it is waiving all charges on electronic transactions to lessen the burden of its customers during the pandemic.