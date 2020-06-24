Covid-19: Eduation Minister Detained At UGMC, Awaiting Test Results

Listen to article

The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been detained at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) over fears of contracting COVID-19.

He is awaiting his COVID-19 test results after reporting himself to the facility when he felt unwell.

This is the second time he has been tested for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education.

“On Tuesday, 16th June 2020, he underwent various tests, including COVID-19, after feeling unwell for a couple of days. He tested negative for the virus, and this informed his decision to travel to his constituency for his acclamation on Saturday, 20th June 2020.”

“Following his return to Accra, he still felt unwell, and decided to check himself for further tests, including second test for COVID-19,” the statement noted.

Although the results are not out, the Education Ministry said the Minister “has been detained at the UGMC as a precautionary measure for further observation, due to his condition.

This development follows reports that the Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, Dr. Daniel Asare, tested positive for the virus.

Ghana's Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman Manu, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Lydia Dsane-Selby are among the high profile government appointees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi, Anthony K.K. Sam, also contracted the virus and unfortunately passed away.

Ghana's COVID-19 case count is now 14,568 with 10,907 recoveries and 95 deaths.

Find below a statement from the Education Ministry

---citinewsroom