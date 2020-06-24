Covid-19: I’ve Not Tested Positive – Afenyo-Markin Rubbish Reports

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has debunked media reports suggesting he has tested positive to covid-19.

The lawmaker who doubles as the Board Chair of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), said he has in the past week been conducting his official and personal duties.

"Therefore, claims that I have tested positive for COVID-19 are false," he stated.

In a Facebook Live, the Effutu MP said:

“Quite, unfortunately, people are imagining me to be. But this is me, I have spent the past days in the courts and right from here I am going to Parliament. Per the demands of the work, you spent time in the constituency, to do parliamentary work. It is not easy because the constituents want to see you every day. Parliament expects you to work and you have your personal business. But as you can see, I am well and hearty,” he noted.

There have been reports that some Members of Parliament (MPs) and parliamentary staff had tested positive for the novel coronavirus but Parliament subsequently rejected the claim.