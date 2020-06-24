Please Rescue Us From Ethiopia — Stranded Ghanaian Footballers To Gov’t

Some stranded Ghanaian footballers including Lee Addy – a former 2010 World Cup star – are appealing to the government to evacuate them from Ethiopia.

In a viral video, Lee Addy and goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe say the players have exhausted all their money since the season was truncated in March.

Muntari stressed that they are in possession of return tickets but they needed the assistance of the government to bring them home.

World Cup star Lee Addy said they had engaged the Ghanaian consulate in the country and he had asked them to pay $2,000 for them to be evacuated on a cargo plane.

The players disclosed their rent and work permits were due on June 30th and they will be thrown out of their apartments after the deadline if the government fails to come to their rescue.

The 2019–20 Ethiopian Premier League which started on November 2019 was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results of matches already held were declared null and void.

There were eight players of Ghanaian origin in the Ethiopian topflight as at last season.

They include Edwin Frimpong (Saint George S.C.), Gabriel Ahmed and Osei Mawuli (Fasil Kenema S.C.), Kalusha Alhassan and Amos Acheampong (Mekelle 70 Enderta F.C.), Abdulatif Mohammed (Shire Endaselassie F.C.), Daniel Agyei (Sebeta City), Mohammed Muntari (Jimma Aba Jifar F.C.), Richmond Odongo (Dire Dawa City S.C.) and Bismarck Appiah (Hadiya Hossana FC).

Source: Graphic.com