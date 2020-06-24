Environment Minister Warns Air Pollution Companies

The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has expressed dissatisfaction with the air quality control systems at the United Steel Manufacturing Company, Rider Steel, Success Aluminum and MND Metals Company Limited at Tema Free Zones enclave.

The Minister during a visit to the above-mentioned companies this week has been left unimpressed due to the level of air pollution been caused by the activities of these companies.

He has directed the various companies to work with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to rectify the anomalies to ensure it does not in turn harm residents who are living around the companies and the environment at large.

“The government will not tolerate such level of pollution and would not hesitate to close down any company that fails to heed to directives from the regulatory authorities”, he warned during the visit.

The visit is to familiarize himself with the operations of the various steel manufacturing companies and to check on their level of compliance with air quality standards and other environmentally related issues.

The various companies have been given a week to present a work plan and roadmap towards rectifying existing defects in their air quality systems.