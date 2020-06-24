Covid-19: Nigeria's Cases Reach 21,371

Total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria as of June 23 stood at 21,371.

This is after the country recorded 452 new cases.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the country's death toll has risen to 533.

About 7,338 persons have been discharged, the Centre said in a tweet.

New Cases Breakdown

Lagos-209

Oyo-67

Delta-37

Ogun-36

FCT-22

Abia-20

Enugu-16

Bauchi-15

Kaduna-8

Ondo-8

Osun-7

Imo-3

Benue-3

Borno-1