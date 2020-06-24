Covid-19: Chinese Worker On Pokuase Interchange Project Tests Positive

A worker on the Pokuase Interchange project, said to be a Chinese national, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The infected person is in isolation at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital receiving treatment, according to Citi News sources.

The management of the African Development Bank-funded project held a meeting on Tuesday to convey the news to other workers, which include many Ghanaians who work on different phases of the project.

The Ghanaians workers on the project are worried about the development.

A similar situation occurred on a railway construction project in the Eastern Region.

The first case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Region was reported in March on an AFCON construction limited camp in the Lower Manya Krobo district.

More than 240 people had been quarantined in the camp at the time.

In that case, at least 22 Indians, who were part of the construction project, were infected with the virus.

AFCON construction limited is a construction company with ties to an Indian business conglomerate.

---citinewsroom