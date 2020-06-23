Uncleared Health Interns Vent Their Spleen At Government And Health Ministry

Listen to article

A group of health interns personnel who are currently undertaking their one-year mandatory national service for the 2019/2020 service year has registered their displeasure to the government and the health ministry over a deliberate attempt to delay the payment of their due monthly allowances since September last year.

According to the group, who identified themselves as Physiotherapy Technicians who are graduates of St. John of God College of Health, (formerly known as Physiotherapy and Orthotics Training School) at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, which happens to be the only ministry/government-owned diploma awarding Physiotherapy school in the country since their assumption of duty in September last year, the government, led by the ministry of Health has deliberately failed to provide them with Financial Clearance which will enable them get a staff ID and subsequent capturing of their details/data to the ministry of finance system for the commencement of payment of their monthly allowance.

The leadership of the aggrieved Health interns, in an interview with our correspondents, said “since we started our internship in September last year, we have not received financial clearance, although colleagues from other institutions who started their internship with us on the same month have received their financial clearance but our moves to inquire further from the health ministry on several occasions have been fruitless, and the worse thing is that, we have only two months to complete our mandatory national service.

They added that most of us borrowed and some of us also took loans from local people within our communities which comes with an interest of 20-25%, in other to secure ourselves accommodation and other items which would be needed by ourselves to successfully discharge our duties at the beginning of our service.

''We are by this medium, appealing to the government to release our financial clearance within the next week or face an unprecedented demonstration and we also want to let the stakeholders of the health sector note that, we are health workers and they are aware of the consequences of working without a sound and clear mind”.

The aggrieved health interns said, they demand this concern addressed immediately by the government/ Health ministry within the next two weeks as stated.

Oduro Kingsford Dickson

Public Relations Officer

0556058386

Nene Asi Ortis

Secretary

0240218008

Afram Ababio Charles

President

0241288352