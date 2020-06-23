Dormaa East: Over 1,200 Students Receive COVID-19 Relief Items

Over one thousand two hundred (1200) students of the Wamanafo Senior High and Technical School in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region, have benefited from COVID-19 relief food items, worth one hundred and twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (Gh₵120,000.00).

The items, made of 2 (5kg) bags of rice, 2 tin mackerels, 2 medium sizes of sachet tomato paste and 1 litre cooking oil, make up the package given to each student by the Joseph Assignment Global Initiative in collaboration with the New Faith Baptist Church International in the USA.

The Joseph Assignment Global Initiative is a global humanitarian and an international Non-Governmental Organization, committed to responding to the basic needs of people living in poverty. Their interventions cover giving skill training, healthcare provision, and ensuring quality education to empower deprived communities to enhance self-sufficiency.

It provides diverse assistance as well to needy Communities it has adopted to support for development. Wamanafo town is one of such fortunate beneficiaries. The town has since its adoption years ago, benefited from boreholes, school infrastructure, and other developments.

The sharing of the relief package, which has begun in Wamanafo Senior High Technical would be replicated to other schools in adopted communities by the NGO elsewhere in the country.

About two hundred (200) final year and second-year gold truck students who reported to school on the first day of reopening on Monday, June 22, 2020, had their share of the present. The others who are yet to be reopened would receive theirs when schools are fully in session.

Speaking at the ceremony for the donation, the Country Director of the NGO, Mr. Nii Quarcoo Ofori, noted that the donation which should have taken place earlier but for the closure of schools was suspended till this day, is intended to support and lessen the burdens of families in the adopted communities of any hardship, the consequences of COVID- 19 may have brought to them.

The headmaster of the school, Mr. Armstrong Asante Thomas, appreciated the team for showing up at a time where the school needed them most. He said, currently due to the need for social distance, more classrooms and infrastructure is needed.

Other very important needs he mentioned included; teacher’s bungalows, administration block, and staffrooms. He asked the Joseph Assignment Global Initiative to complete the girl’s dormitory which they have already begun for the school, and assist also in raising one for the boys. He called on government and parents to rest assured that authorities of the school would be very responsible in the management of the affairs of the coronavirus disease to avoid any epidemic. He also assured that the various preventive protocols required of both authorities and students would be strictly observed.

The District Chief Executive, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, explained that the pandemic has cost nations so much and everyone needs to be involved in its fight. He asked students to do well and abide diligently by the safety protocols, appreciate the time in which we find ourselves, and exercise self-discipline in order to stay secure.

The DCE who expressed gratitude to the team for their humanitarian roles and will touch lives said their gesture has come at the right time, especially, when the months of June and July are periods of scarce food in the region.

He expressed interest in becoming a volunteer too, to get the opportunity to serve others especially the venerable. He called on people of the district to at this time of COVID-19 period extend benevolence to those in need.

Vera Adjeiwaa and Charles Addae, both final year students expressed joy at the gifts and thanked the Joseph Assignment team for thinking about them at such a time adding that it would save their families so much.