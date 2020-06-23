Election 2020: There've Been Scandals Under Both Nana And Mahama; A Contest Between "Satan And Wizard” – Amoako Baah

Political science lecturer Dr Richard Amoako Baah has said this year's presidential contest will be a battle between Satan and the wizard from the two leading political parties.

Without specifying which is which, Dr Amoako Baah told CTV’s Dwabre Mu hosts Kwame Appiah Kubi and Animonyam Okyere on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 that Ghanaians have no choice but to elect their next president from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his view, the NDC “would’ve posed a threat to the NPP” had the biggest opposition party presented a fresh presidential candidate instead of former President John Mahama.

“Mahama has a lot of baggage”, he said, adding: “It’s going to be difficult for him because we know him and the scandals that characterised his administration”.

As far as scandals go, Dr Amoako Baah admitted that the Akufo-Addo administration has been equally hit with some scandals.

He, therefore, noted: “It’ll be a battle between Satan and the wizard”.

“It’ll be a tit-for-tat affair replete with accusations and counter-accusations and Ghanaians will end up being held hostage by the two parties”.

