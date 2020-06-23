Okaikwei North Youth Parliament Holds 2nd Quarter Sitting

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly (ONMA) Youth Parliament under the National Youth Authority has held its 2 nd Quarter Sitting for the year at the Municipal Conference Hall over the weekend.

The agenda for the sitting was “Effect of the COVID-19 on the Municipality and the Upcoming Voter’s Registration Exercise,” which was debated on by both the Majority and Minority side.

As part of the Youth Parliament’s contribution in bringing development and progress to the Municipality, the outcome of the sitting had 10 points drafted and would be finalised later for submission to the Municipal Assembly.

This would be done through the National Youth Authority Okaikwei North Secretariat to the Municipal Assembly.

Before and during the sitting, Members observed the COVID-19 laid down protocol with the use of face masks, hand Sanitizers and other logistics provided by the National Youth Authority Okaikwei North Secretariat.

The Acting Director of the National Youth Authority Okaikwei North Secretariat, Diana Dorkpoh who observe proceedings said she was happy with the contributions from both the Majority and Minority.

“I am really impressed by the views of both caucuses. The topic for discussion really fits into the global issues that is currently ongoing,” she noted.

On Coronavirus, she called on the youth in the Municipality to adhere strictly to the laid down protocols that President Akufo Addo, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) among others always talk about in all public engagements.

“I personally agree to the fact that Electoral Commission must enforce the public on the precautionary measures during the registration exercise and the whole upcoming General Elections at large,” she added.

The Speaker of ONMA Youth Parliament, JOSHUA NARTEY OLOGO on his part said the youth in the area should see the COVID-19 protocol as measures to protect themselves and not to be told before they observe them.