New UNDP Resident Coordinator Mr Charles Abani Assumes Office

The newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani, is set to start his duty tour of the country, having presented his letter of credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

Mr. Abani, whose appointment took effect in May this year, arrived in the country early June, and has since been observing strict protocol in accordance with the Government of Ghana COVID-19 rules, a statement issued by the United Nations Information Centre, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Monday.

At the presentation ceremony, Madam Botchwey expressed gratitude to the UN for its support to the Government and people of Ghana towards the achievement of its development goals, the statement said.

She also commended the UN for recognising Ghana's COVID-19 response initiatives and lending its support to fight the pandemic in Ghana and globally.

Madam Botchwey, the statement said, thanked Ms. Sylvia Lopez-Ekra for holding the fort for nearly two years and congratulated her for being a “good friend" to the Ministry and to Ghana.

"For his part, Mr. Abani noted that 'I am here to continue the good work of my predecessors to support Ghana make a mark in the world and for its people,”' quoted the statement .

He acknowledged Ghana's leadership role on the continent towards the achievement of the SDGs, on gender equality and on its response to kick out COVID-19.

'“I look forward to working closely with all national partners, so that together we can attain the better world that we so desire for our people,'” the statement quoted him as saying.

