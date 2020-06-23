Tulasi Mathias: Gov’t Promised SHS Students And Teachers Three Nose Masks Each But Delivered Only One

Listen to article

The Chief Executive Officer of Literacy Ambassadors Ghana, Mr Mathias Tulasi, has called on the government to keep to its promises made prior to the re-opening of SHS across the country.

Mr Mathias Tulasi reacting to reports he gathered from some SHS that students and teachers were only given a nose mask instead of the earlier three (3) masks promised by President Nana Addo.

We were told government rolls out safety protocols for SHS students at the time there were several outcry against the re-opening of SHS amid COVID-19.

President Akufo-Addo met with the executives of CHASS at the Jubilee House concerning re-opening of SHSs on Monday, June 22, 2020.

President tasks CHASS to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

The President at the said meeting stressed the need for the heads of the schools to ensure that students, teachers and non-teaching staff wear nose masks, observe social distancing protocols and practice good hygiene, etc.

The government promised the schools PPE and that necessary measures will be in place for a successful take-off.

But as we speak, some schools have not received any item from the government.

It is sad and interesting to note that the promise of giving 3 nose masks each to teachers and students is not the reality on the ground.

In most schools across the country, teachers and students were only given a nose mask each. In some schools teachers were not even given at all.

I recalled vividly, the Deputy Director General of Quality and Access at GES, Dr Tandoh said enough safety protocols are being undertaken to ensure that transmission of the disease is contained and controlled, and the situation does not lead to an explosion of infections.

He added the schools will be provided with hand washing facilities but some schools are without veronica buckets.

Government must keep to the promise made to distribute three(3) nose masks each to students and teachers if it is really committed to fighting COVID-19 and make sure all other things promised are delivered accordingly.

Our students and teachers must be protected across the country.

Prevention they say is better than cure.