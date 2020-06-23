Weija Water Plant To Be Shut Down For Repairs On Tuesday – GWCL

Listen to article

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is asking its customers ahead of a cut in water supply tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23 in some parts of Accra.

This is as a result of repair works to be done on pipelines and valves on some transmission lines, leading to a shut down of the Weija Plant.

“Management of Ghana Water Company Limited wishes to inform its valued customers and the general public that the Weija Headworks will be shut down on Tuesday 23rd June, 2020 for repairs to be effected on a raw water pipeline,” the company said in a statement on Monday, June 22, 2020.

“In addition, the Accra West Region will carry out repair and maintenance works on defective valves on the main transmission lines,” it continued.

Areas to be affected include Weija, Mallam Junction, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Kaneshie, Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Achimota and surrounding areas.

The Water Company is, therefore, asking residents of these areas to store as much water as possible ahead of the repair works.

The Director of Communications at the GWCL, Stanley Martey, giving more clarity on Eyewitness News said the exercise will last for just 24 hours if all things go well. Read the full statement below:

