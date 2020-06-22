GIJ Appoints Dr. Eric Opoku Mensah As Deputy Rector

The Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with the approval of the Governing Council has appointed Dr. Eric Opoku Mensah as the new Deputy Rector of the Institute, effective August 1.

Dr. Eric Opoku Mensah is a seasoned educationist with over 17 years of experience in academia. Until his appointment, he was the Head of the Communication Studies Department at the University of Cape Coast.

Dr. Opoku Mensah was appointed as National President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) from September 2017 to October 2019 during which period he led the Association's drive for better conditions of service.

His research interests are in the areas of Political Communication, Media, and Communication.

In a similar vein, Dr. Janetta Sika Akoto has been appointed as the substantive Registrar of the Institute. She assumed office in January 2020 after having served as Deputy Registrar in charge of Academic Affairs Registry.

A seasoned university administrator with strong leadership competencies, she has extensive management experience, having risen through the senior administrative ranks to the high office of Registrar.

She has held senior management portfolios at the University of Mines and Technology, the University of Cape Coast and the Ho Technical University, formerly Ho Polytechnic, in the following areas: Academic Affairs, Public Affairs, Human Resource/Training and Development, International Education, Teaching and Examination, School of Communication Studies, Council Secretariat and Office of the Registrar.

Vacancies for both positions were advertised in the print and electronic media by a Search Committee appointed by the Governing Council of the Institute in accordance with the provisions of the Institute's Act and Statutes.

---GNA