We're Sorry — Ghana Begs Nigeria For 'Forgiveness' Over Rambo Style Demolition

The Government of Ghana has apologised to the Nigeria High Commission to Ghana after a building belonging to it was demolished last week by armed men.

Speaking at the commission, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said, “we are sorry this has happened” and assured that the ongoing investigation would be transparent.

Police, National Security and the Lands Commission are looking into the matter, she said.

“We will ensure that whatever the outcome is, we will not hide it from the people of Ghana or the people of Nigeria. It will be laid bare,” she said with the commission’s Charge D’ Affairs, Esther Arewa, at her side.

Madam Ayorkor Botchway stressed that the incident was “not a government-sanctioned activity” and that Ghana had respect for rule of law.

On the links between the demolition and the Osu Stool, she said the matter will also be investigated.

Armed men allegedly invaded the parcel of land on which the Commission was erecting a building on and pulled down parts of the said building.

The stool accused the Nigeria High Commission of trespassing on the land belonging to it .

But the Minister retorted that even if it is a disputed land, the government expected that “the persons [must] go to court because that is the normal way of dealing with such matters in this country.”

“The government is yet to see any court order,” she added.

Following the High Commission’s Charge D’ Affairs describing the situation as “traumatic” Madam Ayorkor Botchway said the commission will receive the required security.

“I can assure you that we will continue to provide you with protection as you are a diplomatic entity and therefore we will not allow anything untoward to happen,” she said.

“The relations between our two countries are too strong even if there there is any kind of dispute, for it to end in something like this. This shouldn't happen between Ghana and Nigeria.”

In response, Esther Arewa was hopeful that the investigation will bear fruit.

“We look forward to the Ghanaians government apprehending the culprit behind this and bringing him to book and also that within the shortest time frame, this building is put back up and the premises prepared.”

