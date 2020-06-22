Covid-19: Newmont Ahafo Mines Supports St. Elizabeth Hospital With PPE

Listen to article

Newmont Ahafo Mines in the Ahafo Region has donated a number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Saint Elizabeth Hospital to help fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The PPEs presented to the management of the hospital at a brief ceremony include 100 pieces of N95/N35 masks, 500 disposable gowns, 300 pieces of examination gloves, 100 bottles of hand sanitizers, eight veronica buckets, five gun thermometers, 100 disposable plastic aprons, 10 gum boots, 1000 hair caps and 300 gynecological gloves.

Addressing the Regional Health Director, District Health Director for Asutifi South, management and staff of the hospital, some executives of Newmont Ahafo Mines and journalists, the Acting General Manager of the Gold Mining Company, Mr. Okyere Yaw Ntrama explained, Newmont Ghana is noted for prioritising health and safety meaning it is committed to help strengthen the capabilities of public institutions to enable them minimize the risks and impact associated with COVID-19.

According to him, for effective defeat of COVID-19, Newmont Ghana is partnering local governments and medical institutions just like St. Elizabeth Hospital by providing them with PPEs and other health supplies within the communities and Ghana at large. He emphasised that if the country really wants to curb the virus, health workers must be fully equipped to give them sound minds and encouragement to perform as expected.

Mr. Okyere Yaw Ntrama said, Newmont Ghana has vowed to support the country fight COVID-19 that is why earlier this year, it supported Ghana's public health with $100,000 to reduced the spread of which Ahafo Mines contributed $20,000 to the Asutifi North District Assembly's relief efforts towards the provision of PPEs, personal hygiene items, community sensitization, among others.

He assured the people of the region that in the coming weeks and months, there will be additional interventions to help fight the virus as Ahafo Mines will receive its share of the established global fund which is $20million.

The Medical Director of St. Elizabeth Hospital, Dr. Ivan Muanah, received the PPEs on behalf of the hospital and thanked the company for responding to their request to help curb the pandemic.

He stated, for the front line workers at every health facility in the country to perform creditably concerning the fight against COVID-19, the availability of PPEs is key. He mentioned that it is extremely difficult for health workers to practice social distancing with patients so in order not to be infected PPEs become the solution.

He said, the donation made my Newmont Ahafo Mines is a great relief to the hospital because most of the PPEs are disposed immediately after and without them discharging duties is challenging. He disclosed that it is not easy for them to procure the PPEs on time due to how costly they are therefore Newmont Ahafo Mines deserves commendation.

Dr. Boakye Boateng, Ahafo Regional Health Director on behalf of Ministry Of Health(MOH) and the regional health directorate expressed gratitude to the company for supporting health facilities in the region amid COVID-19 which laudable and appreciated.

He explained that if companies and individuals in the region emulate what Newmont is doing, the fighting of COVID-19 will be effective. According to him, government is doing all it can to help combat the virus but the truth is all hands must be on deck.

Dr. Boakye Boateng appealed to the managers of the gold mining firm to extend the supply of PPEs to other districts which are not necessarily part of the company's catchment to help the region manage COVID-19 cases recorded effectively.

He reminded residents to keep adhering to all the COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the World Health Organization(WHO), Ministry Of Health (MOH) and Ghana Health Service(GHS) to keep all safe.