Lands Minister Visits Tinga Traditional Leaders; To Launch Community Mining Scheme

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has paid a working visit to traditional leaders of Tinga in the Savannah Region.

Mr. Asomah-cheremeh is in the area to launch the Community Mining Scheme.

And as tradition demands, he paid a courtesy call on the traditional leaders on Monday, June 22, 2020, to inform them about his mission in the town.

He was accompanied by officials from the Lands Ministry and Minerals Commission.

Briefing his hosts about his mission in the town, the Minister revealed that he and his entourage were in town to conduct government’s business, noting that “We have been sent specifically by Nana Akufo-Addo. We are here for and on behalf of Government.”

Touching on the community mining program, he says it was the Akufo-Addo’s Government intention to ensure that mining activities are conducted in accordance with the law.

The mineral resources in the area were for the people of Ghana entrusted in the President.

And this is what Government has brought up the Community Mining so that the chiefs and people of this Community can take proper care of the minerals, according to him.

He says the Community Mining Scheme seeks to ensure mining activities are done in accordance with the law and to provide jobs for residence.

He stated that revenues generated from mining activities are used for the development of the country, including Tinga, hence the need to protect the nation’s mineral resources at all times.

The Minister reiterated that the Community Mining Scheme was a 2016 manifesto promise of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Receiving the Minister and his entourage was the Kpan Kpansire Wura, Adama Abutu.

---Daily Guide