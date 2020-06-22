Covid-19: NDC Donates PPE To Hospitals In Abuakwa North

A delegation from the Abuakwa North branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday donated qualities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Community Hospital in Kukurantumi and the Government Hospital in Tafo in the Abuakwa North constituency to help fight the pandemic

The items included: nose masks/shield, gloves, packs of paper tissue, cartons of bottled water and sanitizers.

This was the second time the NDC had donated PPEs to hospitals in the Abuakwa North since the outbreak of the pandemic. The former President John Mahama has already presented similar items to Hawa Memorial Hospital at Akyem Osiem and now to Onaapo the government hospital.

The opposition party noted that the donation is to help complement the efforts of the government in the overall fight against the pandemic.

At a short ceremony held to hand over the items to the hospitals, the leader of the delegation and former Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Ambassador Victor Smith accompanied by the Abuakwa North parliamentary candidate Hon Charles Darko Yeboah (Ozey), Former Energy Minister Mr Appiah Korang, the constituency chairman Mr Siaw Frimpong David and some constituency executives of the party.

Ambassador Victor Smith said the donations are in response to the calls by the staff of the two hospitals to assist them in the fight against the virus.

"It is accurate to say that what we bring today is actually not a lot but in case of an emergency situation as Abuakwa North has recorded a case of Covid-19, we hope this will go a long way to help the hospitals till such time that the government supplies arrive," he noted.

The NDC parliamentary candidate for Akyem Abuakwa North Hon Charlse Darko Yeboah (Ozey) in an interview with Mr Awal Adam said the presentation to the hospitals is in appreciation of the good service the National Democratic Congress NDC party are continue to render to the general public and it forms as part of their contributions to the fight against the spread of Covid-19