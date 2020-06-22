Tatale: Immigration Officer Chasing Smuggler Crashed To Death

An officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has died after a car crash at Kuyuli in the Tatale District of the Northern Region whilst in pursuit of suspected smugglers on a motorcycle.

According to the service, one other officer is in a critical condition from the same crash which occurred on Sunday evening.

The deceased officer was confirmed dead on arrival at the Tatale District Hospital.

Both of them have been transported to the Tamale Teaching Hospital “for further action.”

Kuyuli is known to have an unapproved route from Tatale into Togo.

The service has said the people of Kuyuli “are noted for their notoriety in smuggling activities.”

“The command of the Ghana Immigration Service is sending a serious warning to those who are involved in smuggling activities in the country to advise themselves to desist from it or be dealt with mirthlessly when they are caught.”

The monitoring of Ghana’s borders has heightened following the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Scores of arrests have been effected by security personnel at various borders.

Ghana’s borders are currently closed to human traffic.

Find below a statement from the GIS

---citinewsroom