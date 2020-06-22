COVID-19: Nigeria Delta SSG And Information Commissioner Test Positive

The two officials reportedly showed mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test, which returned positive.

Secretary to the Delta State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, have both tested positive for Coronavirus.

Revealing this on Sunday in a statement signed by Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the two officials showed mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test, which returned positive.

While calling on residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols irrespective of status, Ifeajika noted that anyone could contract the virus.

The statement reads, “Let me advise all Deltans to as a matter of top priority always obey the COVID-19 protocols, which have been in public domain, so as to curb further spread of the pandemic. The fresh cases in our hands in Delta further testifies to the fact that COVID-19 is not a scam. It is real and people should take the issue of the virus and personal hygiene seriously.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence; so, when you begin to feel unwell, reach out to approved government hospitals for appropriate tests to be carried out. We can save ourselves and others from this virus if we obey all protocols of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitisers and maintaining physical-distancing while congregating in any form.

“All our hospitals and isolation centres across the state are on 24 hours alert to receive any case(s) of Coronavirus or other health challenges.”

The SSG and the Information Commissioner had been in the frontline of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force responsible for managing the virus in the state and giving Deltans regular update on the pandemic.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the two senior government officials have since been moved to an isolation centre in the state capital, Asaba, where they are said to be responding to treatment.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had on Friday raised the alarm and lamented the rate at which the figures of people tested positive were increasing in the state.

As at the time of filing this report, Delta state has recorded over 500 COVID-19 cases with few recovery and death cases.

