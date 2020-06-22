Nigeria: Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced the suspension of its earlier strike which started June 15.

This followed a meeting between the association and Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in Abuja.

President of the association Dr Aliyu Sokomba, who announced this while addressing a newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, noted that: “NEC has resolved to suspend the ongoing indefinite strike with effect from Monday June 22, 2020 by 8a.m., prompt.

“The national officers shall continue negotiations with stakeholders and progress made shall be reviewed in four weeks during the next National Executive Council meeting in July 2020.

“At the same time, we await the fulfilment of the promise made by the Nigeria Governors Forum to ensure the same is done in all the states.

“On the salary shortfall for 2014-2016, The Secretary to the Government of the federation has promised to intervene.

“Government has shown a commitment to secure group life insurance for health workers. That the disengaged resident doctors at Jos University Teaching Hospital have been reinstated, the Chief Medical Director has been directed to pay their withheld salaries and comply with the provisions of the Medical Residency.

“The decision to suspend the strike was taken in order to give the Federal and State Governments time to fulfil the outstanding demands following an appeal by the Speaker of House of Representative, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum and other stakeholders,” Solomba said.

