22.06.2020 Health

Covid-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Hit 518

Covid-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Hit 518
Deaths related to the Covid-19 in Nigeria as of Sunday, June 21 were 518.

That is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Centre, in a tweet late Sunday night, June 21, says Nigeria recorded some 436 new cases of coronavirus to push its tally to 20,244.

It reported that about 6,879 persons have since been discharged.

Breakdown of New Cases

Lagos-169

Oyo-52

Plateau-31

Imo-29

Kaduna-28

Ogun-23

FCT-18

Enugu-18

Bauchi-17

Bayelsa-14

Rivers-8

Osun-6

Kano-6

Edo-5

Benue-5

Adamawa-3

Borno-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1

---

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
