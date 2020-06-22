Gov’t Absorbs WASSCE Fees —Akufo-Addo

Government will absorb all fees for WASSCE students.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known on Sunday night.

He says an amount of GHC 75.4 million will be spent on the payment of the fees for the students.

The graduates will be known as Akufo-Addo graduates having benefited from the free SHS , he said.

He pointed out the importance of education to the future of Ghana, saying government is determined to protect the lives of Akufo-Addo graduates and the teaching staff and non-teaching staff totaling about 800,000.

—Daily Guide