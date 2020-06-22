ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.06.2020 Headlines

Examinations Will Be Conducted Safely – Akufo-Addo Assures

Examinations Will Be Conducted Safely – Akufo-Addo Assures
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo has assured the safety of SHS and university students who are returning to school amid coronavirus.

According to the President, measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of students, teaching staff and non-staff.

He says examinations for both final year SHS and university students “will be conducted in safety.”

The President made this known in his address to the nation on Sunday night, June 21.

—Daily Guide

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

No Sporting Activities In Schools – Akufo-Addo Warns
1 hour ago

Majority Leader Worried Over Lose Of Experienced NPP MPs
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line