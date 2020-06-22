Examinations Will Be Conducted Safely – Akufo-Addo Assures LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO President Akufo-Addo has assured the safety of SHS and university students who are returning to school amid coronavirus. According to the President, measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of students, teaching staff and non-staff. He says examinations for both final year SHS and university students “will be conducted in safety.” The President made this known in his address to the nation on Sunday night, June 21. —Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Examinations Will Be Conducted Safely – Akufo-Addo Assures
President Akufo-Addo has assured the safety of SHS and university students who are returning to school amid coronavirus.
According to the President, measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of students, teaching staff and non-staff.
He says examinations for both final year SHS and university students “will be conducted in safety.”
The President made this known in his address to the nation on Sunday night, June 21.
—Daily Guide