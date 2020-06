Recoveries Rise Again To 10,473

Ghana's Covid19 recoveries have risen again.

From 10,074 recoveries on Saturday, June 20, recoveries as of June 21 have moved to 10,473.

Deaths remain 85, and confirmed cases have also increased to 14,007.

Active cases are now 3,449, with President Nana Akufo-Addo set to address the nation tonight, Sunday June 21 at 8:00pm.

—Daily Guide