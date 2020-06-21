Church Of Pentecost Youth Ministry Launches Mobile App

The Church of Pentecost Youth Ministry has launched its first ever mobile application on Saturday 20th June, 2020.

The colourful ceremony which was held at the studios of PENT TV, was part of the National Youth Week Celebrations held from Monday 15th – Sunday 21st June, 2020 under the theme, “Grounded in Christ, Possess the Nations”.

Delivering the welcome address, Pastor Ebenezer Hagan, the National Youth Director indicated that the app was developed as a strategy to help produce a mighty workforce for Christ out of young people, who will champion the 'Possessing the Nations'agenda of The Church of Pentecost, which is aimed at expanding the Kingdom of God on earth.

Giving a gist about the app, the developer, Mr Daniel Owusu Ansah, Chief Executive Officer of Owatech Innovations, explained that Information Technology has become a potent tool to advance the work of God, hence the decision to partner with the Youth Ministry to develop the app.

Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, General Secretary of The Church of Pentecost, who launched the app, read from 1 Timothy 4:14 and 1 Chronicles 12:32. He expressed confidence in the ability and gifts of the youth. In his exhortation, Apostle A.N.Y Kumi-Larbi admonished the youth not to let anyone despise them because they are young. He entreated the youth to discern the times and pray to God for new ideas like the concept of the app to meet timely needs. He concluded his message by asking leadership at the various levels of the Church to present the youth, who form about 42% of the Church’s membershipwith opportunities to utilize their God-given abilities and gifting.

Apostle Emmanuel Gyesi-Addo prayed for the various teams put together to help run the app. They are; Technical Team, Counsellors, and the Ambassadors for the App.

The first newsletter produced by School of Apologetics of the Youth Ministry was also launched alongside the app. The various Social Media platforms of The Church of Pentecost Youth Ministry, that is, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube as well as the official website of the Ministry, www.penteagle.org, which had been given a phase lift were re-launched.

The Pentecost Youth App has features for real time communication with Counsellors and gives option to users who may decide to show or hide their identity. It also has the yearly devotional guide produced by the Youth Ministry, The Streams of Living Water as well as the annual Bible Reading Plan the Ministry is using to promote the reading of the Bible from cover to cover among young people. The Ministry’s media resources such as songs, sermons and other materials are available on the app as well. The app provides real time notification to the youth about events. Also, there is a space for the marketplace where patrons could sell their products or buy through the app. Aside the flexible user profile management, there is the opportunity to make notes for future references and for sharing on social media. The app also provides space for accessing all information on PENSA, the Church's campus ministry, and for the 'Home' Youth Ministry contexts in the various Areas and Districts of the Church.

The App is available on Play Store and App Store for android and iOS device users respectively.

Present at the launch were Apostle Samuel Osei Asante, Patron of the Youth Ministry who is also an Executive Council Member of The Church of Pentecost, and Area Head for Koforidua. Apostle Amos Jimmy Markin, the National Evangelism Ministry Director of The Church of Pentecost, and members of the National Executive Committee of the Youth Ministry were present. Also, in attendance were Mrs. Priscilla Hagan, the wife of the Youth Ministry Director, Pastor Kwasi Annor, Manager ofPENT TV, Pastor Philip Asiedu Pascal, Media Committee head for the Youth Ministry, and some selected young people.