Covid‐19: Ghana's Cases Hit 14,007

Ghana has recorded 290 new COVID-19 cases today. This brings to 14,007, the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Ghana. A total of 10,470 people have also recovered from the virus, leaving the country's active cases at 3,449. The number of deaths stays pegged at 85. This was contained in the latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service. Regional Breakdown Greater Accra Region – 8,022 Ashanti Region – 2,739 Western Region – 1,142 Central Region – 794 Eastern Region – 362 Volta Region – 314 Upper East Region – 271 Oti Region – 105 Western North Region – 82 Northern Region – 61 Savannah Region – 37 Bono East Region – 33 Upper West Region – 32 Ahafo Region – 8 Bono Region – 3 North East Region – 2
