NPP Japan Branch Hails Aspirants And Delegates On A Successful Election

The New Patriotic Party, Japan branch, wishes to congratulate all aspirants and delegates for successfully holding a smooth parliamentary election across the 168 constituencies.

We congratulate all aspiring parliamentary candidates who were successful in their bid to represent the party in the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections slated for December 2020.

We equally congratulate those who were unsuccessful in their bid and wish them better luck next time.

The NPP Japan branch hopes that all losing aspirants would rally behind the party’s elected candidates for a sounding victory in the December 2020 elections.

The branch urges all members to commit themselves to run a peaceful, cleaned decent campaign and not go in contrary to the democratic principles of engagement.

On this note, we are calling on the opposition parties to make these commitments to ensure a peaceful election for the love of God and Ghana.

With the visible and gargantuan achievements by the Nana Addo-Bawumia government in all sectors, regions, municipalities/districts of the country, we are more than confident that the good people of Ghana will not only retain the government but rather vote massively to continue the good work of the NPP government.

4 more for Nana!

4 more to do more!

Issued and signed by

Kwaku Adu (Ag. Communications Director, NPP-Japan branch)