Sweet Taboo [Episode 7] Till Till Till (Poetry 18+) Ablah Writes By Clemkoenya LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ding Dong, Ding DongThe Taboo lives onMy Nii! my Night!For my vow is sacredTo keep and nurtureThe one thing so dearThe fire burns, yes it doesAnd oh what passions it ignitesLofty dreams provokedTo touch, to hold, to be held....Blue balls not my wishThe distance a necessityI withdraw not for fear But reverence for the SacredIf wishes were horsesThe wind's sails will fly me to your warmthTo gaze once moreAt your packed packsTo be lost in your glistering eyesTo hold and never releaseI'll whisper notBut shout it outThat a heart's resolve overcometh a heart's desire.And so it shallTill till till.Oh Nii, my fingers are crossedMy heart my allYours till till tillDing DongThe Taboo still holdsTill till till!Yours AblahAuthored by Clemkoenya 17th June 2020
