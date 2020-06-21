Sweet Taboo [Episode 7] Till Till Till (Poetry 18+) Ablah Writes

Ding Dong, Ding Dong

The Taboo lives on

My Nii! my Night!

For my vow is sacred

To keep and nurture

The one thing so dear

The fire burns, yes it does

And oh what passions it ignites

Lofty dreams provoked

To touch, to hold, to be held....

Blue balls not my wish

The distance a necessity

I withdraw not for fear

But reverence for the Sacred

If wishes were horses

The wind's sails will fly me to your warmth

To gaze once more

At your packed packs

To be lost in your glistering eyes

To hold and never release

I'll whisper not

But shout it out

That a heart's resolve

overcometh a heart's desire.

And so it shall

Till till till.

Oh Nii, my fingers are crossed

My heart my all

Yours till till till

Ding Dong

The Taboo still holds

Till till till!

Yours Ablah

Authored by Clemkoenya 17th June 2020