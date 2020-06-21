Listen to article

Behold! My father is bold.

He's the stronghold of the household.

The thick blanket that I enfold myself in, whenever I feel cold.

The pillar which when I hold onto, makes me extrabold.

Whenever things go wrong,

his sympathy makes me strong.

Anytime the journey seems long,

his endless care shows me where I belong.

Hold on! One more thing;

my father is my king too.

That special someone I always cling to.

A calm spring with lots of zing,

a drone bee who doesn't sting.

He remains the referee,

the controller of everyone including me.

Father! I wish you lifelong.

With the resonant sound from this gorgeous gong,

I'll make you this rhythmic song.

It'll trend yearlong,

because of its catchy pre-chorus,

sitting between its verse and its chorus,

encompassing these three indigenous magnetic words;

FOFONYE, NYE AGAKPE [ MY FATHER, MY SHIELD]

#DOITNOW

RAMJIN S.P.C