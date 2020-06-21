Fofonye, Nye Agakpe. [ My Father, My Shield] By Nicholas Kwashi Sitso Amessouwoe Listen to articleBehold! My father is bold.He's the stronghold of the household.The thick blanket that I enfold myself in, whenever I feel cold.The pillar which when I hold onto, makes me extrabold. Whenever things go wrong,his sympathy makes me strong.Anytime the journey seems long,his endless care shows me where I belong. Hold on! One more thing;my father is my king too.That special someone I always cling to.A calm spring with lots of zing,a drone bee who doesn't sting.He remains the referee,the controller of everyone including me. Father! I wish you lifelong.With the resonant sound from this gorgeous gong,I'll make you this rhythmic song.It'll trend yearlong,because of its catchy pre-chorus, sitting between its verse and its chorus,encompassing these three indigenous magnetic words;FOFONYE, NYE AGAKPE [ MY FATHER, MY SHIELD] #DOITNOWRAMJIN S.P.C
#DOITNOW
RAMJIN S.P.C