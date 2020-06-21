COVID-19 Relief: Government Has Doubled Payment For LEAP Beneficiaries

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection who is also the Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Morrison has disclosed that Government has doubled payment for Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) beneficiaries as part of Covid-19 relief package for the aged

Interacting with some of the beneficiaries at Agona Swedru in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region, Hon. Cynthia Morrison noted that the double payment was made on time to cushion the beneficiaries in this Covid-19 era

" Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty ( LEAP) was created by Former President J.A Kufour to cater for the well-being of widows, the aged and people below the poverty line described as ' poorest of the poor'

Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection ranked them as vulnerable who find it extremely difficult to make ends meet.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana saw the need to double payment for them at this hard times

We are not in a nomal time, so my Ministry decided to meet some selected beneficiaries to interact with them about the need for personal hygiene and adhering to all of protocols as directed by the President.

Today's meeting was mainly to educate them about how to Wash their hands regularly, use Sanitizers, adhere to Social Distancing and wearing of Nose Masks"

Hon. Cynthia Morrison further started that due to Covid-19 pandemic, her Ministry decided to make door to door payment for those in rural and deprived areas where there's no banking system to avoid inconvenience we want to be fair in disbursement of monies meant for our beneficiaries"

Hon. Cynthia Morrison encouraged them to eat local foodstuffs and take in more fruits and vegetables to boost their immune system

Mr. Myles Ongoh, a Director at Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme said the beneficiaries were invited to educate them about the Covid-19 pandemic and how they could prevent themselves against infection

" We basically invited the beneficiaries here to let them know that we are not in normal times and that things have changed.

With Covid-19, the Ministry has deplore so many things to ensure that they feel so comfortable

The next payment will also be done on time. They have been told to spend their monies judiciously and to go into productive ventures to give them regular income

We thank our Minster (Hon. Cynthia Morrison) who has worked so hard to ensure that we give them timely payment"

The Central Regional Director of Social Welfare, Madam Mercy Siaw advised the beneficiaries to adhere to all the Covid-19 protocols adding that regular interaction and education on the pandemic should guide them against Covid-19 infections.