High Attrition Rate Hits Ghana's Parliament Again

Come January 2021, the 8th Parliament of Ghana will witness a considerable number of first term lawmakers following the outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primary elections held yesterday June 20.

Provisional results indicate that over thirty (30) sitting Members of Parliament on the ticket of the governing NPP lost their bids to retain the tickets on behalf of the party.

This development is likely to render the 8th Parliament one of the youngest in the history of Ghana's Parliamentary democracy since the promulgation of the 1992 Constitution.

Delegates of the NPP in over 100 Constituencies across the country went to the polls on June 20, 2020 to elect new Parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the 2020 General elections.

Very notable talents including Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Constitutional Committee of Parliament, Ben Abdallah who is also incumbent MP for Offinso South in the Ashanti Region, Chairman of the Finance Committee and MP, New Juaben South, Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah and Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee, MP for Mpraeso, Seth Kwame Acheampong have lost their re-election bids.

Civil Society and Leadership of Parliament have on numerous occasions complained about the attrition rate of Members of Parliament over the years.

This, they claim was not good enough in helping build Ghana's fledging Parliamentary democracy hence the urgent need for political parties to protect incumbent Members of Parliament.

Almost every Parliament of the fourth Republic since 1993 has witnessed the election of barely new members into the Legislature, where much resource is expended in training them for their legislative work.

The inability of political parties to protect incumbent Members of Parliament have always been a talking point for watchers, a phenomenon described as injurious to efforts to the development of technical competences of lawmakers.

Some sitting members of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also lost their bids to represent the party during its primaries last year.