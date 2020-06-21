NPP Primaries: Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Acclaimed Parliamentary Candidate For Prestea Huni-valley Constituency

Delegates in the Prestea Huni-valley Constituency have declared their support for the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, as the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 polls.

The popular acclamation which began on Thursday, June 18 at various electoral areas across the constituency was climaxed with a heroical endorsement in Bogoso on Saturday, June 20.

According to delegate, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi's brilliant lobbying skills and active representation in parliament, has created international links and positioned the constituency well to attract infrastructure development and capacity building support from local and foreign sources which has reduced deficits at various sectors of the economy.

Delegates are hopeful the popular acclaimation of the lawmaker ahead of the 2020 general elections will enable the MP to continue with her developmental agenda.

Addressing delegates at the brief ceremony, the MP who was overwhelmed by the display of love and support from the delegates emphasized she will continue to offer selfless and accessible leadership and work to address the fundamental needs of constituents to promote the well-being and development of the constituency.

The legislator who doubles as the minister for tourism, arts and culture expressed gratitude to delegates for their fervent support and love in her bid to seek re-election for a second term.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area Dr. Isaac Dasmani, applauded the MP for her remarkable achievements in the history of the constituency.