COVID-19 Recoveries Rise To 10,074

Ghana’s COVID-19 recoveries have jumped to 10,074 following the new discharge protocols.

The review of discharge protocols covers patients who do not display symptoms of the virus and patients whose symptoms die down during treatment.

For patients who are asymptomatic, they are being discharged 14 days after their initial positive test.

For symptomatic patients, 14 days after testing positive, if they are without symptoms, they are discharged after three days without symptoms.

According to the government, the change in policy is in line with revised guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Following new discharge protocols, the service is now counting recoveries and discharges together.

Initially, each infected person had a minimum of three tests.

