Savannah Regional Minister Gets Massive Endorsement For Salaga South Constituency

The Savannah Regional Minister Hon. Salifu Braimah has secured 100% confidence from delegates in the Salaga South Constituency to contest the December 2020 General election on the ticket of the NPP.

Hon Salifu Braimah was acclaimed at the Constituency headquarters in Salaga as he went unopposed following an earlier decision of Zakaria Ayawu to withdraw his nomination a few days to the deadline.

The Salaga Constituency which comprises of the Salaga, Mankago, and the Kulaw Traditional Area is the only seat occupied by the New Patriotic Party in Parliament and the only constituency in the newly created Savannah Region where the NPP was supposed to conduct its primaries today.

In an acceptance speech, Hon Salifu Braimah commended the delegates for the trust they have put in him.

“I am very thankful for the confidence reposed in me once again. I am again excited because this gesture clearly indicates that my boss president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu Addo with me on the side has met your expectations halfway and I want to assure you that we will continue to work to the benefit of the citizenry “.

He also urged the people to support the party to retain the Parliamentary seat come December 7:

“It saddens my heart anytime I check the records and realise that we have never won for the presidential since 1992. Please let’s pool resources in all facets of human endeavour to ensure the story changes now and forever “ the member of parliament added.

The acclamation was attended by the Deputy Savannah Regional Minister Hon Samuel Yeyu Tika, NPP Savannah Regional Chairman Mr. Iddrisu Sulemana, CEO of Ghana Water Company Dr. Clifford Braimah.

Some government appointees Hon. Mohammed Tamimu (MCE East Gonja), Hon. Alhassan Abdallah Iddi (DCE North East Gonja), and all regional and Salaga South Constituency executives were at the acclamation.