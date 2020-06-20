NPP Primaries: Adwoa Safo Floors Mike Oquaye Jnr With 8 Votes

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya constituency has defeated her contender Mike Oquaye Jnr by eight votes difference.

She pulled 496 votes against her contender who lost with 488 votes.

Earlier on, Mike Oquaye Jnr. says he is willing to support the campaign agenda of the constituency in the 2020 general election if anyone wins.

Speaking to the media, he said, “This is a very simple process. After all, it was the same delegates who voted for the incumbent years ago and every four years by the constitution of the NPP. And per the democracy in Ghana, we are allowed to vote again to decide that we are happy with the way you are treating us or not so we’ll maintain you or otherwise. So this is a simple exercise. I want to reiterate that the elephant is a winning symbol meaning whoever wins, NPP wins so we must try to think of a way to fight ahead in unity rather than a division.”

“I’ve spoken to my supporters and told them two things. Firstly, we do not want any violence. The President called me and Adwoa Safo and spoke to us to talk to our supporters because if something happens, then it means you can’t take care of your people. So I have spoken to my supporters and the delegates not to bring any violence. After that, whoever wins, no hooting. We have to be unanimous in victory because we have to work together towards the general elections. If I win, my sister will support me. If she wins, then I will support her.”