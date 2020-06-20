Ketu South NCCE Receives COVID-19 Vehicle To Intensify Public Education  

The Ketu South Municipal district of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has received a branded Isuzu vehicle from the national office to support its public education campaign on COVID-19.

Government, in its quest to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has released 50 Isuzu vehicles and also Gh¢2.517 million to NCCE to facilitate its work on Covid-19 across the country.

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Ketu South, Hon. David Tiahno Quarshie during a brief handing over of the vehicle to the district NCCE called for prudent use of the vehicle.

“My constituency, Ketu South, is highly privileged to be a beneficiary of the vehicles. I would like to also encourage the district NCCE to use the vehicle for it intended purpose in order to help reduce or curb the spread of the virus through intensifying their public education as they have always done” he said.

Hon. David Tiahno Quarshie also used the opportunity to appeal to his constitute to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Present at the ceremony were, the Municipal Director for National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mrs. Evelyn Klokpodzi, the MCE, Hon. Elliot Agbenorwu, Ketu South NPP chairman, Hon. Samuel WD Haligah – Petit, and other relevant stakeholders.