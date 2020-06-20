NPP Primaries Turn Bloody: Aspirant Beaten For Snatching Electoral Album

There are reports of some pockets of bloody incidents in some constituencies at the ongoing NPP Parliamentary primaries.

A parliamentary candidate in the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kwame Adom Appiah in an attempt to whisk away the electoral album from some polling centres has been attacked.

Reports indicated that the lawyer managed to personally pick the album at Roman school where about 50 delegates are expected to vote.

His hired well-built men according to report did a similar thing at other polling centres using a white Nissan car with registration number, AS 7613-18.

Kwame Adom Appiah was hurt during a fisticuff with state security (soldiers) after he whisked away from the electoral album for the Effiduase South RC JHS A. Voting centre F3510941.

The Lawyer is contesting the incumbent Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie.

---PeacefmOnline