Covid-19 Hits Absa Bank As Two Staff Tests Positive

Covid-19 has visited Absa Bank Ghana Limited, formerly Barclays Bank.

In a memo to staff, Managing Director of absa Bank Abena Osei-Poku confirmed that two of its staff have tested positive to covid-19.

According to her, the affected staff members have been isolated and are being offered the necessary support.

She further urged staff to report any signs of covid-19 as they continue to adhere to all the safety protocols directed by the health ministry.

“If you feel unwell, kindly contact functional head, who will ensure you have received the required support immediately..testing is available to all of you on-demand.”

Read full memo below:

---with files from starrfmonline