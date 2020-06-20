PHOTOS: Bantama MP Caught Sharing Money To Delegates

Credible pieces of information available from Bantama Constituency ahead of the NPP Primaries show the sitting MP Daniel Okyem Aboagye is sharing money to delegates.

As from 2 pm on Friday afternoon, the MP invited delegates of the party to his office and gave each of them 2000gh.

At 11 pm Friday night, Okyem went to Ante Mary Donkor’s house together with Elizabeth Gyebi and gave each 2000gh each and his campaign booklet.

The two women refused his money but the MP still left the envelops there.

The women have however sworn not to touch the money.

As at this morning, the money and the booklet were still on the floor of the house of the two women.