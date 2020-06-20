Otiko Djaba Calls For Sickle Cell Compatibility Test Among Marriage Partners

The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation has advised all expectant spouses or marriage partners to agree ongoing through a compatibility medical test with their partners before marriage. The disease is passed on from parents to their children.

According to the Foundation, "a simple blood test would inform you of your status - as to whether you have the sickle cell trait or not".

In a statement issued in Accra Friday 19th June 2020 and signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba revealed that sickle cell disease can lead to disability such as blindness.

The statement said although sickle cell is one of the world’s foremost genetic diseases, it has been relegated to the background.

It noted that 19th June is celebrated as the World Sickle Cell Day every year since 2008, with the aim of raising awareness and advocating for people suffering from sickle cell disease.

It is genetic and not contagious. According to researchers in the health sector, approximately 2% of Ghanaian newborn babies are affected annually. The disease stops oxygen from moving freely around the body thus causing pain.

The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation noted that people suffering from sickle cell disease are at risk of complications such as stroke, anaemia, chest pains, blindness, bone damage, priapism (a persistent painful erection of the penis), swelling in the hands and feet and severe pain.

It said that the only possible cure for the disease is bone marrow transplant. "No child can wait, so we urge scientists to enhance the search for a universal cure". The Foundation called people to ignite the community spirit to maximize quality of life for people with sickle cell disease.

The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation takes this opportunity to celebrate people living with sickle cell disease, parents who are doing everything possible for their children with sickle cell to survive, care givers and the Sickle Cell Society for 40 years work.