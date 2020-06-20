Ghana Card: More Residents Of Bugre, Zamballa And Bulpielisi Electoral Areas Not Registered; NIA Officers Arrive Late With Few Forms

Residents living in and around Bugri, Zamballa and Bulpielisi in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region are not happy with the number of hours one has to spend in the registering for the Ghana Card.

According to the Assemblywoman of Bugri, Madam Deborah Alalbilla, who spoke to modern Ghana news said they are disappointed in the slow manner the registration is being conducted at the Centers.

She said many residents were forced to go to the centre a day before the actual registration day but the National Identification Authority (NIA) officials failed to appear at the centre with the reason being that their machines were not available on the starting day of the registration (18th June 2020).

Hon. Deborah Alabilla added that they passed the night at the registration centres thinking that the officials would be at post that morning 19th June, 2020 but arrived at 12:00 pm.

The excuse again was that they (NIA officers) were only given 55 forms for processing for that day compelling the rest to go back to their various homes and come back the following day.

Michael Awinbilla a resident of Bugri electoral area was worried about the development.

He said the slow pace of work by NIA officers may not be possible for them to cover the entire three electoral areas within the Bugri Area Council.

Mr Awinbilla said if care is not taken many people living in the Bugri area will not be captured and that may affect them in the electoral registration exercise by the Electoral Commission.

Tahiru Rahman Youreda, an Assemblymember for Zamballa Electoral Area also poured out his frustration calling on the NIA to consider extending the number of days in the Electoral area to capture all.

Daniel Abu, a resident said most of the people in the communities will be disenfranchised if NIA fails to extend the days in each District from six.

Mr Daniel noted that, in the last registration, only few people registered at the Zamballa electoral area and that an estimated number of 2,000 people in the three electoral areas in the Bugri Area Council have not been able to register for the Ghana card.