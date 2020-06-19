NIA Extends Issuance Of Ghana Card In 13 Regions

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has extended the insurance of Ghana Card in 13 regions to Tuesday, June 23.

The regions are Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, Northern and North East, Savannah, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Ashanti, Western North, Western and Central.

The NIA started issuing the cards on Wednesday, June 10, and ended on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in 5,635 distribution centres in all the 16 regions.

But a statement signed by Mr Francis Palmdeti, the Head of Corporate Affairs of NIA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, announced that the exercise had been extended in those regions.

Meanwhile, the NIA says the card issuance exercise in the Eastern, Upper East and Upper West regions will continue at registration centres during the mop-up exercise.

It encouraged applicants yet to collect their cards to do so during the extension period.

---GNA