Hohoe: Rainstorm Destroys Roofs Of Classroom Blocks

A storm with heavy rain has ripped off roofs of classroom blocks of three second-cycle institutions and a basic school in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region.

The affected schools are Likpe Senior High School, Alavanyo Secondary Technical School, Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Technical Vocational Institute, and the E.P. Primary School, Alavanyo Kpeme.

Madam Menu Mawuli Rose, Headmistress of Likpe Secondary School told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a total of 330 students were expected to resume academic activities and adherence to the 25 students per class would require a total of 13 classrooms and described the incident as unfortunate.

She said although the damage caused would affect academic activities, management was prepared to ensure learning and teaching activities were not interrupted.

At the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Technical Vocational Institute in Alavanyo, the bungalows of the Principal, Vice Principal, and the Bursar were affected by the rainstorm.

The Institute's mechanical and electrical workshop for final year practical lessons and the boys' and girls' dormitories were also ripped off with student mattresses soaked in water.

Mr. Christian Kwame, Principal of the Institute told the GNA that the food store of the Institute was also affected by about 86 bags of rice soaked.

Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who toured the affected schools said the Assembly would re-roof the classroom blocks ahead of the reopening of schools.

He called on management and teachers of the second-cycle institutions to ensure strict adherence to all the safety protocols and precautionary measures when students returned for academic work.

---GNA