COVID-19: Cases Hit 13,203, Death Now 70

Some 274 new cases have been confirmed.

This brings the total case count to 13, 203.

Four more people have also succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 70, while the number of recoveries currently stands at 4,548.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed in its latest update on Friday, June 19.

There are 8,585 active cases.

Regional breakdown:

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 7,681

Ashanti Region – 2,498

Western Region – 1,053

Central Region – 782

Eastern Region – 301

Volta Region – 296

Upper East Region – 241

Oti Region – 105

Western North Region – 82

Northern Region – 61

Savannah Region – 37

Upper West Region – 32

Bono East Region – 23

Ahafo Region – 8

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1