Mahama Promise To Build ‘Onipa Nua’ Hospital Ship For River Areas If Elected In December

The flagbearer of the opposition NDC John Mahama has promised that his next government will build a Hospital Ship that can provide mobile healthcare services to remote and deprived communities in riverine areas across the country.

In a Facebook Live session with Ghanaians, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said: “The outbreak of coronavirus has shown that a strong healthcare system is vital for any country”, as well as the “provision of modern, well-equipped health facilities with motivated staff”, which will “make it easier for you and every Ghanaian to access quality healthcare”.

“The NDC party I lead, has demonstrated over and over again that it does not talk, it delivers”, Mr Mahama noted, explaining: “We are guided by deeds and action and not talk”.

“In our period in office at all times during the 4th Republic, we have delivered state-of-the-art regional hospitals, district hospitals, polyclinics, health centres and CHPS Compounds. Evidence of our delivery abound all over the country”, he said.

“If given the opportunity again by the grace of God and the will of the Ghanaian people”, Mr Mahama said: “We will continue our aggressive roll-out of social infrastructure, making sure that every region has a modern regional hospital, and each district has a modern hospital facility depending on the demographics and population of its catchment area”.

“I will ensure that all our citizens have easy access to quality and efficient healthcare, anywhere in our country”, the former President promised.

He said: “In my ‘LET’S TALK’ conversation with Bright Bell- and you can watch that on my Facebook page or on JohnMahamaTV on YouTube- he brought up the ‘Onuador’ mobile vans my administration introduced in 2015 and which have been left abandoned by the President Akufo-Addo administration”.

“These were vans deployed to provide medical outreach services – dental care, eye and ophthalmic care, mammography and general care etc. – in underserved and hard to reach areas of the country”.

“As was noted by Bright, the vans have been left at the vagaries of the weather at the Institute of Biomedical Engineering compound at Korle Bu. We would rehabilitate and expand the fleet of mobile clinics and make them available in all our 16 regions so that we can take health care to the doorsteps of all our people, even in the remotest areas of Ghana”.

“We will build a new ‘Onipa Nua’ Hospital Ship and deploy it to provide medical services to the inaccessible riverine and fishing communities on the inland Volta water ways”, he noted.

---classfmonline