V/R: Election Security Task Force Remedies For Election 2020

On Thursday, 16 June 2020, Heads of all Security Services (RESTF) in the Volta Region including the Police, Military, Fire and Emergency Services, Customs Division of GRA, Immigration Service, BNI, National Security Secretariat as well as the Regional Director of Electoral Commission of Ghana reactivated their activities towards much-improved supervision of the two major election-related events - voters registration and 2020 general election.

Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Edward Oduro-Kwateng, Chairman of the RESTF reminded his colleague heads of security in the region of the daunting task ahead and the need to ensure that the events are very peaceful in the region.

Note was also taken of possible challenges before, during and after these major events and necessary steps being devised to avert them.

The upcoming voter registration exercise will commence on 30 June at all designated registration centres while the main presidential and parliamentary elections is slated for December 7 this year.

---classfmonline