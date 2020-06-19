First Batch Of 800 Ghanaian Returnees Arrives From Lebanon

Some 200 Ghanaian domestic workers forming the first batch of 800 in Lebanon are scheduled to arrive in Accra today Friday, June 19.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt, with concurrent accreditation to Lebanon, said more than 800 domestic workers had been registered to leave Lebanon.

"I have succeeded in getting 200 domestic workers freed with support from the Ministry," it said.

